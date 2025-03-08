Viva Namma Ooru

I have always avoided attending a quintessential ‘big fat Indian wedding’, because there is always a crush to meet with the bride and groom, a crush to get yourself a plate of food, and definitely a crush when an ‘aunty’ (bigger than myself) decides her precious grandchild or (very) old better half is not getting proper nutrition! But, I must admit that weddings nowadays are very streamlined and the crush and the rush are both handled admirably well. There are people and family members/good friends who step in and straighten out the wrinkles. My good friends, Simran and Mandeep Chandok, celebrated their daughter’s wedding in style.

This was a big fat Punjabi wedding in the plush precincts of The Leela Palace! After the austere Akhand-Path-Sagan (continuous reading of the Guru Granth-Sahib), followed by a delicious lunch or langar, the evening celebrations were a raucous party! We were greeted by a genuine Sikh dhol-party, while the family waited to greet us warmly indoors. Everyone was there! All our old friends and their kids were there. Our children went to school together and the sense of revelry, joyousness and bonhomie was evident. Dances galore, but the most heart touching one was when the bride, Harmehr’s, grandma came on the dance floor to shake a leg with her. Just precious! Even though I had eaten a traditional Amritsari feast the night before, I promptly landed up at The Leela Palace which was showcasing their Ashtamudi Keeralayam festival. I just had to discover the hidden culinary treasures from Kerala. Plus, I was keen to sample their famed raviz nirvana, a fish dish, ostensibly named by the famous cricketer Chris Gayle.