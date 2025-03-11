Home Outside of Home

In a society that prioritises productivity over well-being, where one is forced to fit into a box and act a certain way, Meghna Chaudhury decided to create something truly unique – No Agenda Space. More than just a physical location, it is a radical reimagining of care, rest, and community, offered freely from her own home. Here, women can exist without expectations, without the pressure to perform, and without constantly pleasing others in order to be accepted.

She highlights how patriarchal structures force individuals to constantly ‘perform’ their gender, often at great cost to their mental health. By creating a space where women can shed these societal pressures, she offers them an opportunity to simply be themselves.

Unlike co-working spaces or therapy centres, No Agenda Space is deeply personal – it exists within Chaudhury’s home in Indiranagar. Every day, she welcomes up to two visitors, providing them with Wi-Fi, a quiet place to work, rest, or read, and the comforting presence of her deaf rescue dog. “I do get tired of hosting,” she admits, “but I don’t mind if people are around, reading my books, using my paintings, or just sitting quietly. Even when I’m struggling with my own mental health, this kind of companionship helps,” she says.

One of the key aspects of her space is its attentiveness to different mental health needs: she has designed it with ADHD, chronic fatigue, and introversion in mind. People with ADHD often benefit from body doubling – working next to someone to improve focus – while those with chronic fatigue may struggle to even hold a conversation. “Some people just want company without talking,” Chaudhury explains, adding, “I wanted to create a space that allows for that.”

To make visitors feel at home, she also introduced a community food box, where they can contribute snacks like biscuits, chai packets, or soup – small, affordable items that foster a sense of shared care. Despite the overwhelming demand, Chaudhury has made a deliberate choice to keep the space limited to women including queer women. The decision isn’t about exclusion but about safety. “If this was in a public space, it would be open to everyone, but this is my home. Given the statistics on violence against women, I had to make a choice,” she says. She has also ensured that the space, operating between 12pm to 4.30pm is completely free of cost. She doesn’t monitor visitors or ask for feedback – she trusts them to use the space as they need. “It’s soft, it’s yellow, it’s hopefully like being on a piece of sunlight,” she describes.