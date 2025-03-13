Bangladeshi man held for illegal stay in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 55-year-old Bangladeshi national has been arrested for illegally staying in the city for the past few years. The accused, identified as Mohammed Siddiquie, was staying at Doddabanahalli in Kadugodi. He was reportedly hiding in the city under a fake identity.

Acting on credible information, the Kadugodi police raided a house and arrested the accused. He reportedly entered the country illegally through the West Bengal-Bangladesh border in 2006. He had obtained a fake transfer certificate claiming to have studied at a school in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He then shifted to the city and was involved in scrap businesses.

The police seized forged documents and a few fake Aadhaar cards from his house. A probe is on to find out how he got government IDs using fake credentials. A case under the Foreigners Act and other sections of BNS has been registered against the accused.