Sensory Indulgence

Diageo India and premium chocolate brand SMOOR have teamed up to create The Dessert Collection – a sumptuous range of non-alcoholic couverture chocolates inspired by the iconic flavours of Baileys. Available across major cities, this collection includes rich chocolate shots, artisanal bars, signature desserts, and a decadent classic cake. Crafted with top-tier couverture chocolate, the collection features indulgent flavours like classic cream, creamy berries, and sea-salt caramel. “This collaboration is all about elevating the chocolate experience to a new level of luxury,” says Bhanu Gupta, vice president & business head, Diageo India. “We’re excited to bring a sensory-rich chocolate experience,” adds Kanchan Achpal, chief marketing officer, SMOOR.

Details: www.smoor.in