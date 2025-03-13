Sensory Indulgence

Bengaluru’s culinary and lifestyle scene is buzzing with exciting new launches. From luxurious non-alcoholic chocolates and a Europe-inspired tea bar to a limited edition coffee rum and an exclusive cigar lounge, the city is embracing indulgence like never before. Whether you love fine chocolates, artisanal teas, premium spirits, or classic cigars, there’s something for every connoisseur.
Renowned Dutch tea brand YOYO! Fresh Tea Bar has made its Indian debut in Bengaluru, introducing an exciting fusion of global tea trends and local flavours. Known for its customisable creations, YOYO! offers a wide selection of refreshing fruit infusions, artisanal iced teas, and globally loved bubble teas, featuring premium toppings like popping bobas and tapioca pearls. “India’s deep-rooted tea culture makes Bengaluru the perfect starting point for our journey here,” says Wing Li, founder of YOYO! Fresh Tea Bar. The menu includes exclusive ‘India Specials’ made with locally-sourced ingredients, ensuring a fresh, regional twist.
Details: www.yoyofreshtea.in
Diageo India and premium chocolate brand SMOOR have teamed up to create The Dessert Collection – a sumptuous range of non-alcoholic couverture chocolates inspired by the iconic flavours of Baileys. Available across major cities, this collection includes rich chocolate shots, artisanal bars, signature desserts, and a decadent classic cake. Crafted with top-tier couverture chocolate, the collection features indulgent flavours like classic cream, creamy berries, and sea-salt caramel. “This collaboration is all about elevating the chocolate experience to a new level of luxury,” says Bhanu Gupta, vice president & business head, Diageo India. “We’re excited to bring a sensory-rich chocolate experience,” adds Kanchan Achpal, chief marketing officer, SMOOR.
Details: www.smoor.in
For those who love both coffee and rum, KAMA Kappi Rum is a dream come true. This limited-edition release - just 1,296 bottles - blends cane and molasses spirits with 100% AAA-grade Monsoon Malabar Arabica coffee from Chikkamagaluru. Expect a bold coffee hit, layered with earthy, woody, and nutty chocolate notes. Sustainability is woven into its DNA, with bottle labels crafted from repurposed filter paper. The half-Mandala design symbolises the years of craftsmanship behind this small-batch spirit.
Details: @kamarums on Instagram
Bengaluru’s first exclusive cigar lounge, Fume Lounge, redefines luxury for cigar enthusiasts. Founded by Hemanth Sureddi of Cigar Conexion, this members-only space also hosts curated public events. Inaugurated by renowned Florida-based cigar maker Rocky Patel, the lounge boasts a premium selection of rare and iconic cigars, complemented by expert-led pairing sessions with fine spirits, coffee, and gourmet food. Featuring plush interiors, advanced ventilation, and a refined atmosphere, Fume Lounge has quickly become the city’s ultimate destination for cigar connoisseurs.
Details: @fume_india on Instagram