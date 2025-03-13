Solar Flair: Summer styling tips

As scorching heat begins to envelope the city this Summer, almost challenging Bengaluru’s reputation of having pleasant weather, one often finds themself wearing anything that feels breezy. While it may be impossible to escape the weather, revamping the wardrobe to blend comfort and fashion can help you stay cool and also stylish. But what does the height of Summer 2025 fashion look like?

Fashion influencer Anjali N Mohan notes, “Key trends include linen shirts, wide-leg trousers, soft pastel or monochrome shades, and gender-neutral styles with flowy fabrics and co-ord sets.” For stylist Kaustav Dey, some of the coolest summer trends for this season are the return of the little white tank top and mini skirt. “It can be paired with anything from a pair of blue jeans to a tuxedo,” he notes.

Commonly recommended by experts, linen is taking the lead. “Natural fibres, especially cooling ones like cotton and linen, are perfect for hot summer days as they allow the skin to breathe and keep you looking crisp and fresh,” says Dey. Mohan echoes the opinion, stating, “Linen and cotton allow airflow and absorb moisture, keeping you cool.”