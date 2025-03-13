Solar Flair: Summer styling tips

As scorching heat begins to envelope the city this Summer, almost challenging Bengaluru’s reputation of having pleasant weather, one often finds themself wearing anything that feels breezy. While it may be impossible to escape the weather, revamping the wardrobe to blend comfort and fashion can help you stay cool and also stylish. But what does the height of Summer 2025 fashion look like?
Fashion influencer Anjali N Mohan notes, “Key trends include linen shirts, wide-leg trousers, soft pastel or monochrome shades, and gender-neutral styles with flowy fabrics and co-ord sets.” For stylist Kaustav Dey, some of the coolest summer trends for this season are the return of the little white tank top and mini skirt. “It can be paired with anything from a pair of blue jeans to a tuxedo,” he notes.
Commonly recommended by experts, linen is taking the lead. “Natural fibres, especially cooling ones like cotton and linen, are perfect for hot summer days as they allow the skin to breathe and keep you looking crisp and fresh,” says Dey. Mohan echoes the opinion, stating, “Linen and cotton allow airflow and absorb moisture, keeping you cool.”
Keeping your cool
Experts agree on how fashion is not about following trends blindly, but redefining your style in the process. “If you are someone who loves flamboyant colours, then you can go for them. If you’re someone who likes pastel colours then you can experiment with them by clustering them with other garments in your wardrobe so that you get maximum usage out of your existing clothes,” explains image consultant Sonia Pardesi, advocating for sustainable fashion.
For the heat, Mohan stresses on the use of easy-breezy outfits. “Choose loose-fitting clothes like flowy dresses, wide-leg pants, and oversized shirts which have a touch of ’90s styles,” she says, explaining, “Opt for sleeveless or short-sleeve tops to reduce heat buildup. Light colours reflect sunlight, while flowy bottoms provide comfort and ventilation.”
Celebrity stylist Sherin Joshy recommends going back to your roots and focusing on sustainable fashion rather than blindly following a trend during summer. “Get a few basics like breezy cotton trousers that you can end up pairing and mixing and matching with what you have in the wardrobe. There are a million ways to style sarees for the summer, be it weddings, brunches or wherever it is that you want to be wearing sarees. Something very minimal like a linen saree with stripes,” she notes. Joshy also gives a handful of modern and minimal options, stating, “I would suggest off-white and white trousers paired with linen oversized shirts, cotton tops, or wrap-around dresses.”
A final touch
No summer look is complete without a couple of accessories. Pardesi touches on a wide range of accessories to incorporate. “Stoles and scarves in bright and pastel colours will always add fun to a muted-coloured outfit. Hats may be worn in places where there is a tropical climate as they protect from the Sun. Strappy sandals in bright contrasting colours can be worn with dresses. Hoop earrings or long, beaded, oval-shaped earrings may also be worn,” she says. Whereas, Dey is all about going beyond conventionality in accessories. “Break all the rules, create a contrast – wear a baseball cap (that protects you from the sun) with a chic princess-style sundress, add open-toed sandals to a double-breasted suit, or add a splash of glitter to even the simplest of staples by adding a polki necklace you would usually save for special occasions,” he offers.