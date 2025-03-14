BJP MLAs allege garbage clearance disruption in Bengaluru, demand permanent solution

BENGALURU: BJP legislators on Thursday alleged that garbage clearance has been affected in the city for the past three days.

Raising the issue in the Assembly during Zero Hour, Malleswaram MLA CN Ashwathnarayan said waste from Bengaluru being sent to the waste processing units at Mitaganahalli in Kannur Gram Panchayat has been stopped. People of Mitaganahalli and nearby areas stopped 500 trucks from entering the processing units, alleging that waste is not being disposed of properly.

Jayanagar MLA CK Ramamurthy later told TNIE that people of Mitaganahalli alleged that waste is being dumped at the landfill without segregation. This led to the contamination of water in borewells and lakes. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike should ensure that waste is segregated properly before sending it to landfills, he said.

Ramamurthy said the city faced similar problems earlier when people of Mandur and Mavallipura stopped garbage dumping in landfills there. The issue needs a permanent solution, he added.

“Deputy CM DK Shivakumar bats for Brand Bengaluru, but he is not able to find a permanent solution to the city’s garbage problem,’’ he said.

He said though the state government had announced that it would acquire 100 acres of land at four places outside Bengaluru for waste disposal, no steps have been taken in that direction.