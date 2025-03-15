Bengaluru railway police arrest couple, friend for murdering man, staging as suicide on tracks

BENGALURU: The city railway sub-division police have arrested a couple and their friend for killing a 24-year-old man from Krishnagiri district in Hosur and throwing the body on the railway tracks between the Chikkabanawara and Nelamangala railway stations to make it look like a suicide.

The accused are identified as V Sathyavani alias Sathya, 27, a flower vendor, her husband S Varadaraj, 23, a construction labourer, both from Krishnagiri, and their friend C Srinivas, 25, of Dasanapura.

The victim, R Loganathan, 24, was found dead on the railway tracks near Alurupalya on February 19. The body was dismembered as it was run over by a train. The Bengaluru Rural Railway police had registered a case in this regard. Six teams were formed to probe the case.

After careful examination of the crime scene, the officers learnt that it was a case of murder, as the victim had cut injuries on his head and throat.

The team, suspecting him to be from Tamil Nadu checked with the Hosur and neighbouring police and found his identity as there was a missing complaint in Shoolagiri police station.

The police also went through the CCTV footage at the Hosur bus stand and saw the victim going with a woman. Based on this, police arrested the accused.

Sathyavani was in a live-in relationship with Loganathan for four years and married Varadaraj without the knowledge of the latter. The victim, after coming to know about this, started forcing her to leave her husband and stay with him. Enraged by this, the woman hatched a plot to commit the murder.