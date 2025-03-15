Reeling in The City

Bengaluru as a city, is in a constant state of change. Because it is a city that has attuned itself to its breakneck speed, it is easy to think of this change as rigorous, which it certainly is. Still, against this inertia, many Bengalureans live to preserve and protect all they deem valuable about the city and all that they think should exist perpetually, despite the fast pace of modern life. The third season of B-LORE, an annual initiative by Bangalore International Centre (BIC) that screens five-minute short films based on the city, had eight shorts that portray the beating heart of the city.
The screening opened with Ripples, a film by Neha Nair, about the area surrounding the Somasundarapalya Lake, and the conservation techniques adopted by the locals, including the Japanese technique of Miyawaki – to plant a variety of flora in an area that once used to be a dumping ground.“When I approached the volunteers that take care of the lake, I was doing volunteer work as well; I was there to plant trees. But hearing them talk about the place, I saw sparkles in their eyes,” Nair shares. Following this was An Odo-date with Puttenahalli Lake, a similar film by Aakash Amish and Atheeva Reji Kumar on the titular lake, and the incredible Case and Bobbin by Bharath Raj, which documents the inhumane conditions of garment makers in the city, and the hazards they have had to incorporate into normalcy. The last film before the break was The Alli Serona Bus Stop made by the organisations Purpose, Bengawalk, and APSA; the film documents the creation of a makeshift bus-stop as a plea to authorities to make public transport accessible to residents of Vijayanagar.
The second half of the festival hinged on the aforementioned nostalgia surrounding the city. The dive started quite literally with a film on preservation of time, focusing on watchmakers in the city: How Long is Forever by Vaishnavi Dhumal and Anna Joe. Taking the audience from the inward space of watchmaking to the outward arena of sports was crime filmmaker Mayur J Raol’s Mini Brazil, a film that chronicles the inimitable football culture of Gowthamapura, where the sport lets localities transcend caste, religion, and capital. Rishab Shetty and Rahel Thoppil’s SFS–Yeli’s Past Glimmer was next, capturing through graffiti and daily minutiae of the SFS neighbourhood in Yelahanka, and its persistence through a changing city around it.
The festival-closer was Harshini Boyala’s heartcharmer, Love in Luru. The brevity of the film is expansive with the love within, where Boyala imagines love in the city through the lens of the Naguva Nayana music video, which was shot on the bustling streets of 1980s Bengaluru. About the conception of it, Boyala shares, “It was to understand how the city’s landscape has changed, from the days of Naguva Nayana, or how the song made us feel about the city and draw parallels to how the city being in constant construction and its pace, probably reflect the romance in our lives now. I feel like we need a settled environment to blanket ourselves with slow love.” Grateful for how the process turned out to be, she continues, “The best gift of making this five-minute film was the friendships we made along and the opportunity for us to create together more often in the city!”
(All of the films will be available for public viewing on the BIC website and their official YouTube channel)