Reeling in The City

Bengaluru as a city, is in a constant state of change. Because it is a city that has attuned itself to its breakneck speed, it is easy to think of this change as rigorous, which it certainly is. Still, against this inertia, many Bengalureans live to preserve and protect all they deem valuable about the city and all that they think should exist perpetually, despite the fast pace of modern life. The third season of B-LORE, an annual initiative by Bangalore International Centre (BIC) that screens five-minute short films based on the city, had eight shorts that portray the beating heart of the city.

The screening opened with Ripples, a film by Neha Nair, about the area surrounding the Somasundarapalya Lake, and the conservation techniques adopted by the locals, including the Japanese technique of Miyawaki – to plant a variety of flora in an area that once used to be a dumping ground.“When I approached the volunteers that take care of the lake, I was doing volunteer work as well; I was there to plant trees. But hearing them talk about the place, I saw sparkles in their eyes,” Nair shares. Following this was An Odo-date with Puttenahalli Lake, a similar film by Aakash Amish and Atheeva Reji Kumar on the titular lake, and the incredible Case and Bobbin by Bharath Raj, which documents the inhumane conditions of garment makers in the city, and the hazards they have had to incorporate into normalcy. The last film before the break was The Alli Serona Bus Stop made by the organisations Purpose, Bengawalk, and APSA; the film documents the creation of a makeshift bus-stop as a plea to authorities to make public transport accessible to residents of Vijayanagar.