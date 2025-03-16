BMRCL to appoint skilled train operators

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Metro has for the first time advertised for 50 trained Train Operators to join its workforce. BMRCL has a massive training centre of its own at Baiyappanahalli, where train operators from other metro networks in the country used to attend training sessions.

Asked about it, BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao said, “We require 75 Train Operators for the Yellow Line (R V Road to Bommansandra). It takes us a minimum of 22 weeks to train an individual to be fully ready to operate a train. Hence, we are trying out if we can directly onboard trained operators so that they are ready to operate trains right at the start.”

Asked about the Yellow Line launch announced for May, the MD said that they were on course to do so.

“If the third train arrives, then we can commence operations with three trains. The existing train operators would be adjusted to run the few trains which would be used initially.”

No one at BMRCL was able to specify when the third and fourth trains would arrive from Titagarh Rail Systems in West Bengal. The third one was supposed to reach Benglauu by the first week of April but that appears unlikely.

The recruitment notification calls upon those with experience to apply online before April 4 and to apply with the signed printout before April 9. The age limit is 38 years.