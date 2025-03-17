Performing arts beyond centuries

The Department of Performing Arts and Cultural Studies at Jain (Deemed-to-be) University, JP Nagar, will be hosting the second edition of Parishodhana, a national conference, on March 21 and 22 in hybrid mode with their main focus being composers and choreographers from the 19th and the 20th century.

The conference will explore the rich tapestry of Indian music and dance through diverse influences that have shaped it by examining the lives, works, and philosophies of notable composers and choreographers from classic to contemporary genres. The keynote speaker will be musicologist TS Sathyavathi.

The attempt is to merge the areas of research with performing arts through this conference which will be held every alternate year, according to Head of the Department of Performing Arts and Cultural Studies, Vidya Rao. She explains, “There is no dearth of performances for the musicians and dancers. But when it comes to academic research in the performing arts, there is a requirement where we need to showcase the research trends and topics which have been covered.”

Given the relatively recent introduction of a research focus on the performing arts, students often find it difficult to find a sense of relation between the two fields. Rao shares, “Students come here to learn more about dance. When they were introduced to the theoretical parts, they were shocked to know the amount of information out there. They were a little hesitant about it, but when they begin learning, they gain authentic information from the texts that come from the 10th, 12th, or 16th centuries.”

Stressing the importance of an academic foundation in the performing arts, she adds, “Performing arts can be a very attractive field. But, just practising the art is not enough. Knowing what our ancestors have done and why it is so has to be learnt from the theoretical part.”