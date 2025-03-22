21-year-old student jumps to death from college building in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) student ended her life by jumping from the fourth floor of a private engineering college building in Soladevanahalli police station limits on Friday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Laxmi Mitra, a native of Kozhikode in Kerala.

She was a sixth-semester BCA (Aviation) student at the private engineering college. Sources said that, around 1.30 pm, Laxmi took the extreme step by jumping from the fourth floor of the college.

The college staff rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead.

No suicide note was found, and the reason for her extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The police are yet to register a complaint, as they are awaiting the arrival of the victim’s parents in the city.