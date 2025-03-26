How to Crack a Joke in India

This week, standup comedian Kunal Kamra achieved something every established standup comedian in India does – an FIR registered for a joke. The venue, Habitat, was vandalised by political goons, and has permanently shut down. As someone whose entire livelihood depends on humour writing, it raises a number of questions. But since life is unpredictable and pointless, I would like to impart some information to young, aspiring humourists of the country.

Before you even begin your performance, provide a disclaimer. We love disclaimers. For example, when an actor is shown drinking on screen, we must provide a warning. The same goes for smoking, or violence. Even PUBG had to remove blood, and replace it with green feathers that floated out when someone died in the game. Apologise in advance. Apologise to the audience, the District Magistrate, the police, and everybody in general. Just like movies have a Thank You card, provide an apology before beginning your set.

In standup comedy, there is a concept of ‘punching up’ - where one pokes fun at the people in power– rulers, ruling parties, leaders. But these are Western ideas. Indian humourists like Tenali Raman and Birbal always praised their rulers while being funny. In India, it is advisable to follow the concept of ‘punching in blank space’. Choose mundane topics that will not offend anybody – mosquitoes, husband-wife jokes, or jokes on cricket or hockey. Stay away from the Holy Trinity of Offence in India – religion, politics, and sex. Making fun of religion and gods is obviously not on the cards. When popular writers like Salman Rushdie have gotten stabbed on stage, it is better not to risk your career so early. Jokes on sex are obviously wrong. Especially in a country with a high number of criminal cases, it is a known fact that when a potential offender listens to a joke on sex, a fire lights up in his loins, and drives him to commit terrible crimes.