Chariot collapse: Two revenue dept officials suspended

BENGALURU: Two revenue department officials including a revenue inspector were suspended in connection with the 120-foot tall chariot collapse incident during the famous Huskur Jatre(fair) at the Madduramma Devi Temple in Huskur killing two persons and injuring eight others on March 22. G Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner (DC),

Bengaluru Urban District Wednesday suspended the two revenue department officers for their alleged negligence in conducting the fair. The DC has also sent a report to the Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police recommending disciplinary action against erring policemen.

Prashanth, Revenue Inspector and D Karthik, Village Administrative Officer of Huskur Circle in Anekal Taluk were placed under suspension on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the concerned tahsildar was asked to enquire and submit a report. The tahsildar had recommended action against the two revenue department officials and also against a few policemen attached to the jurisdictional Hebbagodi police station.

During a meeting with the temple staff and other government departments before the fair, a decision was taken to build a 80-foot chariot. Violating this, around 120-foot chariot was built resulting in the fatal incident.

A 24-year-old software engineer A Lohith had died on the day of the incident, while 16-year-old N Jyothi who was hospitalised succumbed to injuries the next day. Of the eight injured, seven are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals.