Bengaluru

Chariot collapse: Two revenue dept officials suspended

Prashanth, Revenue Inspector and D Karthik, Village Administrative Officer of Huskur Circle in Anekal Taluk were placed under suspension on Wednesday.
Bengaluru Urban District Wednesday suspended the two revenue department officers for their alleged negligence in conducting the fair.
Bengaluru Urban District Wednesday suspended the two revenue department officers for their alleged negligence in conducting the fair.(Representative Image)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: Two revenue department officials including a revenue inspector were suspended in connection with the 120-foot tall chariot collapse incident during the famous Huskur Jatre(fair) at the Madduramma Devi Temple in Huskur killing two persons and injuring eight others on March 22. G Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner (DC),

Bengaluru Urban District Wednesday suspended the two revenue department officers for their alleged negligence in conducting the fair. The DC has also sent a report to the Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police recommending disciplinary action against erring policemen.

Prashanth, Revenue Inspector and D Karthik, Village Administrative Officer of Huskur Circle in Anekal Taluk were placed under suspension on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the concerned tahsildar was asked to enquire and submit a report. The tahsildar had recommended action against the two revenue department officials and also against a few policemen attached to the jurisdictional Hebbagodi police station.

During a meeting with the temple staff and other government departments before the fair, a decision was taken to build a 80-foot chariot. Violating this, around 120-foot chariot was built resulting in the fatal incident.

A 24-year-old software engineer A Lohith had died on the day of the incident, while 16-year-old N Jyothi who was hospitalised succumbed to injuries the next day. Of the eight injured, seven are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

suspension
Chariot collapse
revenue department officials

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com