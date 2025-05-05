75-year-old woman found dead at house in Bengaluru, cops suspect suicide

BENGALURU: A 75-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances outside her three-storey house in 7th Sector HSR Layout early Sunday morning. The deceased, identified as Vijaylakshmi, is believed to have died between 3.30 am and 4 am, according to the police.

The incident came to light after her daughter, Pramila, who lives in KR Puram, filed a complaint with the police. Pramila was not at home when the incident occurred and was informed about it by other family members.

While initial investigation suggests it may be a case of suicide, police have not ruled out the possibility of an accidental fall. “On the face of it, Vijaylakshmi appeared to be mentally stable and was not reported to be depressed by family members.

We are checking whether any health issues related to age may have caused her to slip from the third floor accidentally or if she took the extreme step,” a senior officer said.

A police officer told TNIE that Vijaylakshmi had lost her husband three years ago as well as both her sons, a little over a year ago. She was living in the three-storey house with her two daughters-in-law and two grandsons.

HSR Layout police registered a case.