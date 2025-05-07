BBMP’s new waste fee draws flak from FKCCI over Rs 12/kg charge on commercial units

BENGALURU: The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has expressed its concern over BBMP implementing a Solid Waste Management (SWM) user fee, effective April 1, 2025.

FKCCI president MG Balakrishna said the business community is unhappy with the fee structure. The municipality has fixed Rs 12 per kilogram of waste for commercial properties. “Under the new policy, residential properties are charged monthly fees ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 400 based on built-up area, while commercial establishments are levied Rs 12 per kilogram of waste generated.

An annual increment of 5 per cent is also stipulated. However, the current fee structure raises several concerns. The flat rate of Rs 12 per kg for commercial waste does not account for diversity in business operations and waste generation levels. For instance, a small retail outlet and a large manufacturing unit are subjected to the same rate, which may not be equitable,” the trade body said in a press release.

FKCCI also demanded clarity on the disclosure of how collected fees will enhance waste management infrastructure and services, and appealed for rebates or reduced fees to encourage businesses to manage waste.

The FKCCI urged BBMP to engage in constructive dialogue with the business community to refine the SWM, ensuring environmental support without imposing undue burden on industry and trade.