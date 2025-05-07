Down to earth: New BBMP chief promises to fix broken footpaths

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao instructed the officials to build safe, walkable footpaths for citizens and directed to maintain them in shape.

He was speaking after inspecting Gubbi Thotadappa Road, Dhanwantri Road, Tank Bund Road and the bus depot near Kempegowda Bus Stand (Majestic) in the West Zone covering a 2.5-km walk to provide safe footpaths for citizens in Bengaluru city.

“Pedestrians should be given priority in Bengaluru, and footpaths should be built so that they can walk smoothly,” he said, during his maiden field inspection after taking charge as BBMP Chief Commissioner.

He also noted that despite having enough public toilets, footpaths in and around Majestic are dirty as most of the people urinate on footpaths. He instructed officials to take necessary measures to control urination on footpaths.

The kerb stones on most of the sidewalks are damaged and he directed them to repair them immediately.

The slabs on some sidewalks are damaged and should be replaced. Bollards should be installed immediately where it is necessary. Sewage coming out through the ducts installed for the sewer and directed the concerned authorities to bring it to their attention and fix it immediately.

Street vendors trading on the sidewalks around Majestic should trade without causing any problems for pedestrians and should maintain cleanliness, he said. He instructed the authorities to take action to curb the rest, except for those who have been issued identity cards to trade on the street.

The commissioner also directed the authorities to fix potholes and also clear encroachments on footpaths.

“The ward engineers should inspect all the roads coming under the respective ward limits, list the encroachment of footpaths, blockages, slab repairs, and damaged kerbs, and carry out repair work. Later, the Zonal Joint Commissioners should visit the work sites randomly to ensure that the repairs were made,” said Rao.

West Zonal Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Special Commissioner of Projects Department Avinash Menon Rajendran, Joint Commissioner Sangappa, and other officials were present on the occasion.