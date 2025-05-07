Father of murder victim avenges daughter’s death by killing accused’s father

MANDYA: In a grisly twist to the sensational murder case of a 28-year-old schoolteacher a year ago, the slain woman’s father killed the father of the prime accused on Tuesday morning.

The prime accused in the teacher’s murder had come out of jail on bail recently, apparently driving the distraught father to the gory deed.

Police said that Narasimhe Gowda (55) was killed by the woman’s father, Venkatesh (56), and his relative, Manjunath, at Manikyanahalli village in Pandavapura taluk.

The incident happened when Narasimhe was sipping tea at a tea shop near Bellale Gate. Venkatesh and his accomplice came from behind and stabbed Narasimhe with a knife multiple times.

While Narasimhe sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot, Venkatesh and Manjunath went straight to Melukote police station and surrendered themselves before the police.

The police said that Venkatesh is the father of Deepika, a teacher at SET Public School in Melukote, who was killed and buried behind the famous Sri Yoganarasimha Swamy temple at Melukote by a youth named Nitish Kumar on 20 January 2024. Narasimhe is Nitish’s father.

Two days after the killing of the teacher, the police based on information given by devotees found her body buried in the ground behind the temple.

She was married to one Lokesh and the couple had an eight-month-old child at the time of the murder.

During investigation, the police had found a video captured by a devotee in his mobile phone where Deepika was being attacked by Nitish near the place where she was buried. The video had gone viral on social media. Based on the video footage, the police arrested Nitish and sent him to jail on murder charges.

SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi visited the crime scene and collected details. Melukote police are investigating the case.