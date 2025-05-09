6 killed as car rams lorry in Haveri

HAVERI : Six people of a family were killed in a road accident on NH-48 near Byadgi taluk on Thursday. The accident occurred when a car collided with a truck. According to the police, the commuters were heading to Hubballi from Ranibennur. Two people were injured and admitted to Haveri district hospital.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Immaulla Afraz (27), Ummisifa Afraz (16), Alisha Naranagi (20), Pulkhan Naranagi (20), Ummera (15) and Asiya Khanlandara. The two injured are Mehek (18) and Ummitaskin (11) who have been admitted KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. The victims are from Ranibennur and Harihara town.

On Thursday morning, all were on their way to attend a family event when their speeding car rammed a lorry near Motebennur village near Byadgi town.

District in-charge minister Shivanand Patil has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident. “I pray for eternal peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery for the injured,” the minister said. He also added that he would discuss compensation for the families of the deceased with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Anshu Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Haveri, who visited the spot, confirmed that six people died and two were injured in the accident. A case has been registered at Byadgi police station.