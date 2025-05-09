Karnataka Lokayukta uncover assets worth Rs 26.55 crore linked to four government officials

BENGALURU: Lokayukta police on Thursday unearthed assets worth Rs 26.55 crore allegedly owned by four government officials, disproportionate to their known sources of income.

A taluk health officer (THO) in Yadgir was found having assets worth Rs 12.59 crore, while a survey supervisor in Kolar owned properties valued at Rs 8.18 crore.

After conducting simultaneous raids at 24 places of these officials across the state, the Lokayukta police stated that assets worth Rs 26.55 crore were unearthed. They included immovable assets worth Rs 21.3 crore, Rs 17.42 lakh in cash, jewels valued at Rs 1.85 crore and vehicles worth Rs 1.84 crore.

According to a statement, Dr Raja Venkatappa Nayak, taluk health officer, Surapura taluk, Yadgir district, owned assets worth Rs 12.59 crore. They included immovable assets worth Rs 11.05 crore, comprising 11 sites, 2 houses, 13 acres of agricultural land, 1 petrol bunk, 1 nursing home, 1 lodge and bar, and movable assets of Rs 1.54 crore, comprising jewels worth Rs 60 lakh and vehicles valued at Rs 70 lakh.

In Kolar district, Suresh Babu G, survey supervisor, ADLR Office, Kolar taluk, was found having assets worth Rs 8.18 crore. They included immovable assets worth Rs 6.50 crore, comprising 3 sites, 5 houses, 5 acres of agricultural land and movable assets valued at Rs 1.68 crore, including ornaments worth Rs 18.24 lakh.

In Bengaluru, G Srinivasa Murthy, executive engineer, BBMP, Malleswaram Zone, had assets worth Rs 3.48 crore. They included immovable assets worth Rs 2.49 crore, comprising 4 sites, 6 houses, and movable assets of Rs 10 lakh in cash and ornaments worth Rs 72 lakh.

MB Ravi, assistant executive engineer, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, Davanagere, owned assets worth Rs 2.31 crore.