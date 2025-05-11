IISc hosts liveable Bengaluru workshop

BENGALURU: In an effort to promote citizen-led urban transformation, the IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab (IST Lab) organised the Reimagine Livable Bengaluru Design Jam in the campus on Saturday.

The workshop was a prelude to the upcoming first World Symposium on Sustainable Transport and Livability, a biennial initiative by IST, aimed at improving sustainable mobility and urban livability.

The participants included people from all walks of life to share their take on streets, neighbourhoods, transit points and sustainability. They also identified challenges like commuting hurdles, poor walking spaces to find realistic, people-friendly solutions.

Some of the suggestions included development of “Happy Roads” modelled on the pedestrian-friendly Church Street; strategic placement and better design of foot overbridges; rainwater recharge systems at Majestic Station to prevent waterlogging; enhanced solid waste management; incentives for Special Economic Zones to invest in employee transport systems.