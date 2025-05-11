Warrant issued against BBMP engineer over drain encroachments

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Special Court has issued a warrant against Executive Engineer (EE) Raghavendra of the Storm Water Drain (SWD) Division, Mahadevapura zone, for not issuing a notice to those who have encroached SWD. The court had taken up a suo motu case in 2023 based on news reports.

The court had directed SWD officials to file cases against encroachers as per Form No. 1 within 30 days in September 2024. But the officials did not comply. The EE is supposed to report or complain to the tahsildar about primary and secondary drains under Section 104, Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964.

“The court on September 17, 2024, directed Raghavendra and Superintendent Engineer Malati to file cases against encroachers. The officials had given an undertaking to file cases within 15 days, but did not file them. Taking note, the court asked the engineers why they should not be treated as abettors of the commission of the offence and as accused before the court. It also noted that the officer, in his report dated August 8, 2024, had acknowledged the encroachment and still did nothing. It clearly shows that he has disrespected the court’s orders,” said an advocate, Raveesh JK.

The court, in its February order, directed the Mahadevapura police to issue a bailable warrant of Rs 1,00,000, and the engineer secured bail on Tuesday and is supposed to appear before the court on June 14.

“There were stormwater drain encroachments in survey number (Sy)-77, 156 of Varthur Village and encroachments on Sy numbers 66, 72, 98 and 99 of Kumbena Agrahara Village. In the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency, if officials do their duty honestly, a few more government land encroachments will come to light,” stated Raveesh.

Raghavendra said that it was the duty of the tahsildar to serve notices, and the BBMP has also approached the court and will explain its position.