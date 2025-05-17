Celebration & Chaos

The world has changed. Most of us who are of ‘middling-age’ (a cute phrase I heard from a young PR) are veterans of at least two Indo-Pak wars, which involved some amount of news-watching, and we knew that either the newspapers or the news channels did some type of analysis while reporting. Now this war is fought on social media, and with anybody and their grandfather running a ‘private’ news channel! As I have mentioned ad nauseam, I am an ‘army-brat’ and I rue the loss of gravitas with the reporting. War is a political game, and it is so sad that the ordinary folk and our brave jawans have to pay the price. While on the subject, I wish for peace (at the cost of sounding like a beauty-pageant winner), and respect for all. I don’t think anyone who sneaks into a sovereign land to kill and maim innocents should be left free to traverse the earth. And I wish for once, ‘leaders’ think about their people, other than themselves. ‘From our hearts to God’s ears.’

I must say that I am very impressed with the way life is carrying on without a hitch in namma ooru. I am sure the situation is very dire in the border areas, and we are regularly treated to reels on social media with flashes of artillery fighting and flares in the sky. Though we are filled with patriotic fervour and pride, as an army officer’s child, I know the uncertainty and fear we go through at home, never knowing if our father or mother will ever return. It’s not only one or two people enlisting, but the whole family that inadvertently enlists in the armed forces. Jai Hind to that!