28.8 mm rain floods homes, roads, hits traffic in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Heavy rain across the city, recorded at 28.8 mm till 8.30 pm on Saturday, flooded low-lying areas and roads, and uprooted many trees. Water entered homes in NC Colony on Tannery Road and Sai Layout at Horamavu ward.

“These are low-lying areas and some houses were flooded. Steps are being taken to help the residents,” said an official. At East End in Jayanagar, a tree fell on a parked car and a jeep, damaging them. No injuries were reported.

Shajahan, a resident of Sai Layout, went ballistic against the BBMP, saying, “Nearly 250 homes in the layout were affected. The ground floor of my house is flooded, and there is 2 feet of water inside my house. Last year, too, we faced a similar problem and I had to take up a rented house paying Rs 25,000 because of this issue. It has been recurring for the last 10 years, but no one has worked towards a solution.”

It was a hellish experience for motorists on roads. Kamesh, a resident of Balagere, said his car got stuck near Panathur S Cross in 2 feet of water and he had to push the vehicle with the help of his father.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao rushed to the control room at the BBMP head office and directed officials to clear stagnated water from roads, clear uprooted trees and coordinate with the traffic police. The traffic police sent out alerts about slow-moving traffic in several places. East End Road towards Mount Carmel School Road was temporarily closed as a tree fell on the stretch.

The upper ramp of Domlur flyover and many areas in Koramangala were waterlogged. Traffic was also slow near Manyata Tech Park.