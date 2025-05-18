Madiwala hotel in hot water for anti-Kannada display, FIR filed

BENGALURU: The Madiwala police on Saturday registered a case against the owner of Hotel Gs Suites located opposite Nexus Mall on Tavarekere Main Road after a derogatory remark against Kannada people appeared on the hotel’s electronic display board.

The video of the incident that occurred on Friday night went viral on social media. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East division) Sarah Fathima said that after the incident came to light on Saturday morning a suo-moto case was registered.

“A case has been registered against the hotel owner who is presently abroad. Five people working in the hotel have been detained. All those linked will be issued notices and inquired. Only after a detailed inquiry we will come to know how the messages got generated,” she said.

“We have come to know that the hotel complained to the company who made the board, about different kinds of messages getting displayed. The company representatives have been summoned to find out how the system works.

The contract was given to the company three years back to maintain the display board. The company is located in Koramangala. Different kinds of messages started appearing since May 8. Electronic evidences will also have to be gathered,” the DCP added.

The FIR has been registered against two people, Jamshad and Sarfaraz.