Toddler sleeping on footpath kidnapped in Bengaluru's Shivaji Nagar

HASSAN: A one-year-four-month-old boy, who was sleeping next to his father on the footpath outside Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, was allegedly kidnapped in the early hours of Thursday. The Commercial Street police are yet to trace the boy.

The boy has been identified as Rohith, a native of Rajasthan. Rohith’s father, Mukhesh, had come to the city with his wife and four-year-old daughter. The family sells balloons in and around the Shivajinagar Bus Stand and used to sleep on the footpaths.

The police said that around 2 am on Thursday, when Mukhesh woke up, he panicked upon finding that his son, Rohith was missing. He searched for him and later approached the police to file a missing persons complaint, the police said.

The police further added that, after analysing CCTV footage from in and around the hospital, a woman was seen picking up Rohith and fleeing the scene. Efforts are on to identify her, the police said.