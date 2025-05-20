Bengaluru traffic police sub-inspector killed as bus crashes into his two-wheeler

BENGALURU: A 55-year-old sub-inspector attached to the Electronics City traffic police station died, while four others were injured, after the two-wheeler on which he was riding, along with his daughter, was struck by a KSRTC bus around 12.10 pm on Monday. The accident occurred in Kaggalipura on the Bengaluru-Kanakapura main road on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Nagaraj, who was residing at the police quarters in Thyagarajanagar.

The bus driver, who was reportedly overspeeding, lost control at a turn and veered off onto the service road after jumping the median. The bus, which was heading towards Bengaluru from Kanakapura, then crashed into oncoming two-wheelers, before overturning in a drain on the side of the road.

Both the SI and his daughter were on their way to a relative’s house in Mallasandra, during the time of the accident, in which the latter sustained injuries, while the rider and pillion-rider of another two-wheeler, along with another person, also got injured. Of the four injured, one is admitted in NIMHANS, while the other three are under treatment in a private hospital near Kaggalipura.

The Kaggalipura police have arrested the bus driver.