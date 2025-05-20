Delivery agent burns rival alive over love affair suspicion in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old online delivery agent was burnt alive by a man while he was asleep over an alleged affair with the accused’s girlfriend. The deceased has been identified as Ijul Haque.

The police arrested the accused, Munawar Ali (22), a delivery agent. Both Haque and Ali hail from Assam.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Friday between 3.30 am and 4.30 am. Ali, the accused, poured petrol over Haque and two of his friends and set them ablaze. Haque succumbed to burns on Sunday around 5 pm. The critically injured Shahnoor Rehman and Faridul Islam are battling for life in the burns ward of Victoria Hospital.

Haque was staying at Salauddin’s shed in Kariyammana Agrahara at Kadubeesanahalli. Haque, who had come to the city only a month ago, is married and is the father of a six-month-old girl. His wife and daughter are staying in Assam.

Ali who was staying in the same vicinity was arrested by the police based on the complaint filed by Haque’s brother-in-law Rashidul Haque.

“The complainant has stated that he woke up when the other three started screaming for help. He saw all three who were in flames run outside the shed. Since the complainant was sleeping at a distance, he escaped unhurt. With the help of the locals, he shifted the three to a nearby hospital and then to Victoria Hospital. Ijul succumbed to injuries on Sunday,” said an officer.

Ali was in love with a woman but he suspected that Haque was also in a relationship with her. This doubt resulted in a verbal altercation on Wednesday, during which Ali threatened the victim with dire consequences when the latter was supported by the other two victims. Later on Friday, he went to the shed of the victims located at Kariyammana Agrahara and set them on fire, the officer added.

Among the injured, Shahnoor, who came to the city four months ago, is also an online delivery boy while Faridul is working as a security guard for last one year. The Marathahalli police have registered a case of murder (BNS 103) and attempt to murder (BNS 109) against the accused. Further investigations are on.