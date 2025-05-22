CM Siddaramaiah promises compensation for flood-hit citizens

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that flood-affected victims would be given suitable compensation. He directed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to carry out a survey of the damage of all flooded houses in Bengaluru, based on which the victims would be compensated.
Siddaramaiah was speaking to reporters after inspecting rain-hit areas on Wednesday. “Rainwater has entered homes and caused damage. Victims are demanding Rs 1 lakh as compensation. We will compensate the victims based on the BBMP survey,” he said.
Clear instructions have been given to officials to clear encroachments on storm water drains without any mercy and not heed anyone, no matter how influential the encroachers are and which political party they belong to, including the Congress, the CM added.
Asked if Bengaluru will be free of floods by the next monsoon, Siddaramaiah said, “I am confident that we will be able to provide a permanent solution with the multiple measures we have taken.”
He, however, said he cannot say there will be no floods at all in the city. “Climate change, drainage network unable to handle heavy rain, SWD encroachments and silt accumulation are the major reasons for flooding in Bengaluru,” he said.
He also sought the cooperation of people to prevent flooding by constructing homes as per bylaws and without any deviations, leaving proper setbacks, and not dumping garbage and debris into drains, which leads to flooding.
Siddaramaiah said they will not allow basement parking in low-lying areas, and building plans with basements would not be approved from now on.
Apart from Rs 5 lakh compensation by BBMP to families of two victims who were electrocuted in BTM Layout, Siddaramaiah said he has directed Bescom to grant Rs 5 lakh each, on humanitarian grounds.