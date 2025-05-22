CM Siddaramaiah promises compensation for flood-hit citizens

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that flood-affected victims would be given suitable compensation. He directed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to carry out a survey of the damage of all flooded houses in Bengaluru, based on which the victims would be compensated.

Siddaramaiah was speaking to reporters after inspecting rain-hit areas on Wednesday. “Rainwater has entered homes and caused damage. Victims are demanding Rs 1 lakh as compensation. We will compensate the victims based on the BBMP survey,” he said.

Clear instructions have been given to officials to clear encroachments on storm water drains without any mercy and not heed anyone, no matter how influential the encroachers are and which political party they belong to, including the Congress, the CM added.

Asked if Bengaluru will be free of floods by the next monsoon, Siddaramaiah said, “I am confident that we will be able to provide a permanent solution with the multiple measures we have taken.”