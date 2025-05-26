Commuters protest toilet charges at Bengaluru Metro stations

BENGALURU: After commuters were forced to pay for using toilets at Metro stations in the city, Namma Metro commuters led by Bengaluru-based advocate-cum-activist, will be protesting near the High Court Metro Station on Monday.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) outsourced the maintenance of the toilets at 12 stations to Sulabh International, which is now charging users Rs 2 for urinals and Rs 5 for the toilets.

The protesters argued that basic amenities like toilets should be free, especially after the recent 71% metro fare hike, which has already overburdened the daily commuters.

T Narasimha Murthy, who has been fighting for the free basic amenities at Metro since 2015 said that the toilet fee collection is ‘an unfair extra burden’. Clean toilets and drinking water are basic necessities, not premium services, he mentioned.

Murthy said that he first raised the demand during the inauguration of Nagasandra Metro station by the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with then Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, M Venkaiah Naidu on May 1, 2015.

“I was arrested after my sit-in protest during the launch. A criminal case (C.C. No. 29449/2018) is still pending before the 8th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate; the next hearing is set for June 17. I have also filed a separate complaint against BMRCL with the Lokayukta (Case No. BCD2448/2015)”, Murthy recalled.