Drunk cabbie flouts one-way rule, rams cop with vehicle

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old cab driver, who was highly intoxicated, was driving his vehicle on a one-way road when a police constable tried to stop him. He allegedly hit the constable in an attempt to escape.

The incident took place near Jyoti Nivas College junction in Koramangala in the early hours of Sunday. The accused was identified as Nandukrishna. He was arrested and later released on station bail.

According to the police, around 1.40 am, the Koramangala night beat police spotted the car being driven the wrong way from Micoland Junction towards Jyoti Nivas College Junction.

Police constable, Srinivas B N, attempted to stop the car. However, Nandukrishna allegedly rammed the vehicle into the constable, causing injuries to both his legs and his left hand.

Despite repeated warnings, the driver tried to flee again and hit two other cars. The police then used a lathi to break the car’s front and side windows and secured the accused with the help of the public, the police said.