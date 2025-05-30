Karnataka cabinet to take call on OC for power linking

BENGALURU: Energy Minister KJ George on Thursday said the state cabinet will take a decision on removing the mandate requiring obtaining Occupancy Certificate (OC) to get power connection.

He said the government understands the challenges faced by industries and homes due to mandate. The issue has been deliberated with the chief secretaries and a report with possible solutions has been prepared to be placed before the cabinet for approval.

He was speaking during an interaction with party workers at the KPCC head office. George said the government had mandated the need for an OC following Supreme Court directions.

“However, to address the challenges, a by-law amendment is being considered. The issue was recently discussed in a cabinet meeting,” he said.

On de-linking old RR numbers incase of new rentals to avail the Gruha Jyothi scheme, George said the process is now available online and incase people are facing problems, they can approach the jurisdictional officials.