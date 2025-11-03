Fervour & Festivities

Whether the ‘orange-hued’ man from over the Atlantic would like to believe it or not, India is shining. A big thumbs down to all the confused desis who still feel India is this and that (ho-hum. I’m filled with ennui to even list out their gripes)! Indian ‘dawcters’ are the best, Indian food is the best (check out all the Indian Michelin-starred chefs like Rohit Ghai, who is now at The Ritz-Carlton), our homoeopathy and Ayurveda are the best, and our brands are global, and the people are the best. Caring, loving (a little overbearing), but the best!

So my very busy friend, Madhav Sehgal, the head honcho of The Leela Palace Hotels, invited me for a quick lunch at their pan-Asian restaurant Zen, before he zipped off again to another city. Lunch with Madhav is always a challenge. He is wired up, ready to head off to another meeting, yet engaged with you. Our conversations are always punctuated with laughter and serious new ideas and conversations, and just when you think he’s not listening, he will come up with a quick repartee! I look forward to spending time with him, and this time we were joined by Trilok Gurtu, the famed percussionist and the late vocalist Shobha Gurtu’s son. Madhav is a huge music aficionado, and his repertoire of listening and playing music extends from hard rock to hard classical! Trilok and I traded stories of performing arts and food; apparently, we were kindred souls in that aspect!

I haven’t been to a ‘fruit-soaking’ ceremony for a long while. So when Taj called, I went. I am glad I did because it was festive with red aprons and faux chef hats! They had an amazing line-up of Christmas savouries and sweets. The new GM, Taronish Karkaria, played perfect host as he was introduced to a flurry of old Taj guests. I got a video call from my munchkin in Mumbai, and she, of course, wanted a sample of all the cakes and savouries, especially her fave: the red velvet cupcake!

The year is almost racing towards the finish line, and it’s time to let go; time doesn’t heal, acceptance does!

