Dancer killed as truck rams parked car in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old flower decorator, who has participated in multiple dance and other reality shows, died in a road accident at Pemmanahalli in Nelamangala on Tuesday morning.

The victim, Sudheendra, was standing behind his yet to be registered car after parking it on the road side. It is said that since the car developed some problem, he was talking to his brother on the phone.

A speeding canter that came from behind hit him. Sudheendra was stuck between the canter and his car and sustained severe injuries. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing medical care. The CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral.

The Dabaspet police arrested the canter driver identified as Vedha Kumar.

Sudheendra, who had bought the car on Monday, had gone to his brother Raghavendra’s house to show the car. After taking his brother and the latter’s family for a drive, he left. Within sometime, the victim called his brother and told him that the car has some problem as it was not starting. Sudheendra asked his brother to come to Pemmanahalli. By the time, his brother went there, Sudheendra was found lying unconscious.

A case of death by negligence under section 106 of BNS has been registered against the canter driver.