CM Siddaramaiah opens Kalaloka store at Bengaluru airport to showcase Karnataka’s GI-tagged products

BENGALURU: CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday inaugurated the much-awaited Kalaloka store at Terminal 2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport. The store sells Karnataka products with Geographical Indication (GI) certification to both domestic and international travellers.

A total of 132sqm of space in the domestic bay of T2 has been allotted for the store, and a similar outlet will soon be opened in the international departure area of T2, covering 140sqm.

The CM painted an artwork and rang a ceremonial bell to open the store. “This is a moment of joy in the industrial map of Karnataka. KIA ranks third in the country in terms of passenger traffic, with tens of thousands of travellers arriving every day. The Kalaloka store has been established to give visitors an immediate glimpse of Karnataka’s pride and cultural essence as soon as they arrive. Through this initiative, our state’s distinguished products will receive global recognition, branding and market reach,” he said.

Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil added, “The Kalaloka store features Karnataka’s traditional products such as Mysuru sandal soap, sandalwood oil, incense sticks, Mysuru silk, Channapatna toys, Lidkar leather goods, coffee powders and beverages, handloom products, Ilkal sarees, Lambani garments, sandalwood artefacts, Bidriware, and Mysuru-style paintings. In total, 45 GI-certified products from Karnataka will be showcased and sold here.”

According to Patil, state-owned enterprises, including Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation, Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC), Coffee Board and Lidkar have jointly supported this initiative.