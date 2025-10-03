Truck driver arrested following student’s death in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The truck driver who had escaped following the death of a 22-year-old college student after she came under the truck wheels has been arrested by Avalahalli police.

The accused has been identified as Y Jayaruddin Mandal, 28, a resident of Mandur. Mandal is a native of West Bengal. The police tracked the vehicle on the outskirts of the city on Old Madras Road on Wednesday. The victim, Dhanushree, was a resident of Hosakote and a final-year B Com student who was heading to college. She fell from the scooter while trying to avoid loose gravel on a poorly maintained road near Budigere Cross in the Avalahalli police station limits on Monday. The truck driver had sped away from the spot after the accident.

The civic authorities, claimed that accident spot falls within panchayat limits. Further investigations are on.