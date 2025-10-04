Soul on a Plate

The beating of the drums, the ‘dhak’ as they call it in Bengal and the beautiful waft of the scented camphor, the sound of the bell (that the priest resolutely rings), the familiar smells and sounds of the pujo pandal evokes a deep sense of nostalgia in my aching heart which transports me back to Calcutta. There was something electrifying about the atmosphere. There was a sense of belonging and a sense of something bigger than oneself happening all around you. New clothes, unrestricted supply of traditional foods and sweets, the adoration of uncles and aunts, the shy looks that the youngsters gave each other, the dancing the joie de vivre that filled the season still makes my mature heart race. Basically, every ‘pujo’ was a community get together where the older people would have a chance to mingle, talk shop, show off their culinary skills and fix marriages! That is why the word ‘para’ or neighbourhood was used. Every ‘para’ set up their pandals, served ‘bhog’ (special food made especially for pujo) attended pujas and generally spent the day at the pandal wearing new clothes, laughing, talking, making arrangements for the ‘maha-arati’ and special cultural events. If you speak to any self-respecting ‘Bong’ about the festival, their eyes will light up as they delve into their memories.
I was born in namma ooru and my dad founded one of the leading defence establishments in the city. I believe there used to be a friendly competition between the ‘Army para’ and the Airforce para’ as to who would have the grander celebration in this cantonment town, buzzing with immigrants who worked together to make a better India. As children I remember pandal-hopping (the two of them!) and we would have a friendly rivalry, trying to ferret out information as to what ‘bhog’ the opposite party would be serving (the highlight of the ‘pujo’) and if their entertainment programme was better. Even putting this down on paper brings a smile to my face!
But, as it always happens, the ‘para’ celebrations have given way to more commercial pandals, and the tight-knit neighbourhood has given way to ‘the hoards’. Commercialisation is rampant as even the flowers to be given to the goddess have to be bought and the ‘bhog’ too is not free. I hate the fact that we need to hang around with tickets to partake in something which was once a family-type of celebration. Everything looks and feels like a tacky fairground. The pushing and the unfamiliarity frighten me and I usually step away, promising myself that there will be no next time.
Luckily, this year, we had ourselves a small and intimate celebration with only family and when my good friend Sabrina Dey, GM of ITC Windsor invited me to partake on homechef/consultant Joyadrita Chaterjee’s lunch (which was a part of their ongoing festival), I accepted without a second thought. I can only say that the food was representative of the ‘homes’ of Bengal. None of that ‘progressive’ menu nonsense, but fresh ingredients, prepared with love and served with pride. Joyadrita’s eyes sparkled as she reminisced about her how her mother’s and aunt’s recipes influenced her cuisine and it was fantastic to hear. Of course, Sabrina and I (true blue Bangalorean Bongs that we are) interspersed her conversation with our own special anecdotes of nostalgia.
May this season bring us all together in love and peace!
