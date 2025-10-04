Soul on a Plate

The beating of the drums, the ‘dhak’ as they call it in Bengal and the beautiful waft of the scented camphor, the sound of the bell (that the priest resolutely rings), the familiar smells and sounds of the pujo pandal evokes a deep sense of nostalgia in my aching heart which transports me back to Calcutta. There was something electrifying about the atmosphere. There was a sense of belonging and a sense of something bigger than oneself happening all around you. New clothes, unrestricted supply of traditional foods and sweets, the adoration of uncles and aunts, the shy looks that the youngsters gave each other, the dancing the joie de vivre that filled the season still makes my mature heart race. Basically, every ‘pujo’ was a community get together where the older people would have a chance to mingle, talk shop, show off their culinary skills and fix marriages! That is why the word ‘para’ or neighbourhood was used. Every ‘para’ set up their pandals, served ‘bhog’ (special food made especially for pujo) attended pujas and generally spent the day at the pandal wearing new clothes, laughing, talking, making arrangements for the ‘maha-arati’ and special cultural events. If you speak to any self-respecting ‘Bong’ about the festival, their eyes will light up as they delve into their memories.

I was born in namma ooru and my dad founded one of the leading defence establishments in the city. I believe there used to be a friendly competition between the ‘Army para’ and the Airforce para’ as to who would have the grander celebration in this cantonment town, buzzing with immigrants who worked together to make a better India. As children I remember pandal-hopping (the two of them!) and we would have a friendly rivalry, trying to ferret out information as to what ‘bhog’ the opposite party would be serving (the highlight of the ‘pujo’) and if their entertainment programme was better. Even putting this down on paper brings a smile to my face!