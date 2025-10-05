Tech glitches, travel distance, protest by enumerators mar survey in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Multiple challenges, ranging from technical glitches to distant duty assignments for enumerators, continue to dog Karnataka’s ambitious socio-economic survey, or caste survey, which got off to a jittery start in Bengaluru on Saturday. On the first day, several enumerators struggled to log into the survey app and adapt to its interface. Many also complained about being allotted survey locations over 35km from their residences, leading to frustration and delays.

In Horamavu ward falling under Bengaluru East City Corporation, where TNIE joined enumerators to observe the process, officials took nearly 45 minutes to complete one household’s data collection. Each enumerator was tasked with covering a minimum of 283, and maximum of 300 households within 15 days, targeting up to 30 households a day.

The survey involves recording responses to 60 questions. Enumerators first enter the UHID (Unique House Identification) number available on stickers on the doors — assigned during the preliminary phase — to access the household’s basic details.

They must then authenticate the household using a ration card number or, if unavailable, through Aadhaar-based OTP verification for all family members. “This was one of the biggest hurdles,” said a field enumerator, “as many family members were not at home, causing long delays and incomplete entries.”

After completing the process, the head of the household is required to sign a self-declaration form confirming the accuracy and willingness of the information provided.

Enumerators’ distress

Although the survey was scheduled to begin at 9am, the first few hours were spent installing the app and resolving login issues. Many enumerators arrived late due to their distant postings.