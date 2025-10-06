Two auto drivers die in separate accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two autorickshaw drivers died in separate accidents in Bengaluru on Saturday night.

A 50-year-old autorickshaw driver died after his vehicle collided with a cab while he was driving on the wrong side from Neelasandra towards Mother Teresa Road near Austin Town in the Ashoknagar Traffic police station limits. The two passengers onboard sustained minor injuries. The deceased Syed Akram Pasha (50), a resident of Neelasandra.

He first hit a parked car on the roadside near a community hall and then collided with a moving cab. The front portions of both the cab and the autorickshaw were badly damaged. Cab driver Parameshwara Reddy L rushed Pasha to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead due to head injuries.

Based on a complaint filed by Reddy, a case was registered against the deceased Pasha for reckless driving, the police said.

In another incident, a 62-year-old autorickshaw driver, Venkataramaiah, a resident of Saraswathipuram, died after he lost control of his vehicle while taking a sharp right turn. The incident occurred near 17th Cross Road, behind the Govindaraja Nagar police station, under the Vijayanagar Traffic police station limits, at 8.14 pm.

The police said he sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.