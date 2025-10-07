Woman dies by suicide after harassment over giving birth to girl

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly being harassed by her husband for giving birth to a girl child. The accused, who is also said to have assaulted his three-year-old daughter and once burned her ear, reportedly refused to pay the hospital bill following the birth of the girl.

The deceased has been identified as Rakshitha, a resident of Muneshwara Block near Laggere. Her father has filed a complaint against her husband, Ravish, who works as a manager in a private bank, and his brother Lokesh, alleging that they harassed and murdered her before hanging the body to make it appear as a suicide.

According to the complaint, Ravish, a native of Tumakuru, and Rakshitha, from Arasikere in Hassan district, got married four years ago and have a three-year-old daughter. The accused is alleged to have distanced himself from his in-laws and avoided visiting them or attending any of his daughter’s functions for the past three months.

Rakshitha’s father, Thimmaraju, told police that he rushed to her house after repeated calls went unanswered. Finding the door locked from the outside, he borrowed a spare key from the house owner and discovered his daughter hanging inside. The Nandini Layout police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and domestic harassment, and further investigation is underway.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Tele MANAS counsellors at:14416 (OR) 1800-89-14416