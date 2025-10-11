All the pre-festivities

There is a certain excitement in the air with Deepavali around the corner. The very ‘holiday season’ that used to excite us when we were youngsters (the ‘Age-of-Aquarius ‘where we didn’t have to work) now seems tedious and long. The holidays, especially for the government institutions, seem to stretch on forever and are sometimes clubbed together to give the already underworked employees a long weekend off! As a result, any government sanction, registration of property, delay in the courts and a slew of other problems become of low priority. Officials are not in their ‘seats’ and paperwork is lethargically shuffled from one empty desk to another and one can see the normal populace tearing their hair out.

Oh! But the corporate and private sectors are another ball game altogether. The only way our hardworking millennial kids get any respite from their 12-hour working days is with great difficulty. Next week is my birthday and my only wish is to have a ‘family’ lunch together.

My sister, her kids and me and mine is my ardent wish. My daughter and son-in-law are in Mumbai and perhaps my daughter cannot get off, but my munchkin will be here for sure! My munchkin is all of three, full of sass and so cute! She is a full-fledged ‘threenager’ (a very apt pseudonym I coined for her). I can only ardently pray to the ‘Gods’ that our public servants pray to, so my daughter gets her ‘off’ time!

But the season of cheer brings along with it, a whole lot of celebrations. People just need an excuse to celebrate so there are pre-Deepavali, post-Navaratri and ‘in-anticipation’ Christmas events and one cannot forget the ‘winter weddings’! And for all that we need more shiny clothes; more jewellery, more shoes and the list can go on. So, all the vendors and local artisans bring their wares to show-case to the thirsting public.