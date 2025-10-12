Bengaluru police arrest seven for robbing Rs 1.5 crore cash, gold from lecturer’s home

BENGALURU: The Yelahanka police have arrested seven people for allegedly robbing Rs 1.5 crore in cash and 50 grams of gold ornaments from a private college lecturer’s house while posing as fake government officials.

Investigations revealed that the lecturer’s former car driver was the mastermind behind the robbery. The accused are Shankar (48), a former driver of the lecturer and resident of Domlur; Jagan Mohan (54) and his brother Srinivas S (44), both natives of Andhra Pradesh and involved in real estate; Rajendra Munith Jain (42), who runs the International Human Rights Commission office in Yelahanka; Kiran Kumar Jain (51); and Hemanth Kumar Jain (42).

On September 19, complainant Giriraj, a private college lecturer, had left home around 8 pm. Four of the accused barged into the house posing as officials from the Anti-Crime and Corruption Bureau. They informed Giriraj’s wife that they were conducting a search operation.

The investigation revealed that Shankar had learned about Giriraj’s property sale and shared the details with Mohan. Police said the cash had been kept at home after the sale of the property.

After analysing multiple CCTV clips, police have tracked the accused, who had met their associates and changed the fake number plate to the original one. Seven people have been arrested so far, while one is still absconding. The police have recovered Rs 1.27 crore in cash and several documents.