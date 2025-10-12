Two held for assaulting minors in separate cases in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old private firm employee was arrested by Kumbalagodu police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in his apartment last Wednesday. The accused was identified as Aryan Kumar, the girl’s neighbour.

According to police, the incident came to light recently after the minor informed her parents about the bad touch by the neighbour. The parents later checked CCTV footage and filed a complaint. Based on CCTV footage and the girl’s statement, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused. He was remanded in judicial custody.

In another incident, Halasuru Gate police arrested a hotel employee for allegedly sexually harassing an 8-year-old girl. Police said the incident took place on October 5, when the accused, Girish, attempted to sexually assault the minor under the pretext of giving her a chocolate. The girl informed her mother, who filed a POCSO complaint, leading to the arrest of the accused.