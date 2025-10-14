Property dispute Man killed while his brother attacked

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old man was murdered, while a gruesome murder attempt was made on his brother in connection with a property dispute in Kanakapura.

The father of the deceased is said to have sold an ancestral property to the accused without the consent and signatures of his wife and two sons. The wife and the sons called the purchaser, telling him that the plot had been purchased without following legal procedures. The purchaser then called the brothers to discuss the issue.

Both brothers were reportedly attacked with lethal weapons. Kanakapura Rural police registered a case. The deceased has been identified as TM Sunil. TM Kiran (28), who sustained grievous injuries, is undergoing treatment. The incident happened on Saturday between 10.30 pm and 11.15 pm. Sunil succumbed to injuries on Sunday, around 5 pm.

The accused are as V Paartha, his son Prem and 15 to 20 associates of them. Kiran, who is the complainant in the case, has also filed a case against his father Muniraju, alleging that he is taking sides with the accused.

Muniraju is accused of selling a portion of the land in Tungani village in Kanakapura taluk to Paartha of Gendekere village. On Saturday morning, Jayalakshmamma, wife of Muniraju, called Paartha to purchase the plot without her signature of her and her two sons.