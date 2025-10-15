MB Patil to Shaw: Take up infrastructure work under CSR

BENGALURU: Biocon founder and Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s tweet sharing a Chinese business visitor’s remarks slamming the pathetic roads and garbage dumps in the city has created a flutter in government circles.
Industries Minister MB Patil stated that posting about something on which work is ongoing is “not in good taste”. He added that the pothole issue is being addressed, and thousands of crores have been allocated. “When the work is going on, tweeting it again is not in good taste,” he stressed.
He stated, “Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw needn’t panic. Let her take up some work under CSR in her area.” He blamed the previous BJP government for the pothole mess. He said hardly 5% of Karnataka residents go to other states for jobs, while people from other states like Gujarat and UP are moving to Bengaluru for jobs in IT, increasing pressure on the city. They buy flats and cars, and settle down here. Still, Karnataka is not shying away from its responsibility, he said.
“Bengaluru has given opportunities, identity, and success to millions - it deserves collective effort, not constant criticism,” Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Tuesday, responding to Shaw’s repeated criticisms on the state of the city’s infrastructure. “Yes, challenges exist, but we are addressing them with focus and urgency. Rs 1,100 crore has been sanctioned for road repairs, over 10,000 potholes identified and over 5,000 already fixed on priority. Major infrastructure works are under way to make Bengaluru more globally competitive.”
He pointed out that under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, East Corporation alone will now retain Rs 1,673 crore of its revenues to directly improve infrastructure in 50 wards, directly benefitting the IT corridors. “With major works like the Central Silk Board (CSB)-KR Puram redevelopment, elevated corridors, we are strengthening infrastructure for citizens, employees and companies alike,” he said.
Shivakumar said instead of tearing Bengaluru down, let’s build it up - together. “The world sees India through Bengaluru, and we owe it to our city to rise united,” he said.
Reacting to her post, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said, “I am not sure which part of Bengaluru they have seen. As I have said, the work is in progress. We are growing at a rapid pace, and whatever is necessary for infrastructure improvement, we are doing it.”
There was a hue and cry recently after a logistics firm, BlackBuck, said it is moving out of Outer Ring Road because of bad roads, potholes and traffic. Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh had extended the invitation to the company to shift base to his state. But Patil had stated that with Bengaluru providing the best ecosystem and talent, no company would move out of the city.