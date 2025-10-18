Harassed by employer, worker dies by suicide in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old man died by suicide due to the alleged harassment from his employer. The incident happened in the Tavarekere police station limits on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday. The victim is Maruthi Prasanna, a resident of Chunchakuppe village in Tavarekere. Prasanna’s mother, Sharadamma, filed a complaint against Umesh and Chiranjeevi from Maligondanahalli on Thursday.

The police have registered a case of abetment of suicide (BNS 108) against the accused. The victim and his wife, Divya, were working in a nursery run by the accused and had demanded more daily wages, failing which they threatened to quit. Frustrated over this, the accused is alleged to have started harassing them.

Both of them were getting daily wages of Rs 600. The couple demanded more wages, but Umesh told them that he had spent Rs 15 lakh for the treatment of his son, who was injured in an accident that happened because of Prasanna, and he would not give any extra wages. Upset over this, Prasanna has died by hanging from the ceiling.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)