Four tonnes of waste cleared in Bengaluru's Hebbal

BENGALURU: Four tonnes of waste -- 2.5 tonnes of general waste and 1.5 tonnes of construction debris -- were cleared and disposed of during a massive cleaning drive in Hebbal division under Bengaluru North City Corporation limits on Saturday.

The drive covered a 1.5-km stretch from Dollars’ Colony Pebble Bay Apartments to Boulevard Park in Ward Number 18. A total of 40 pourakarmikas, two tractors, three auto-tippers and one compactor were deployed for the operation, which included the removal of mud and solid waste, according to a release.

As part of the drive, wall painting was undertaken at black spots to enhance the visual appeal of the area. Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar urged citizens to join hands with the city corporation to maintain cleanliness.

Similarly, a cleaning drive was taken up at Bengaluru Central City Corporation limits on Sunday. In Chickpet division, the drive covered Narayanaswamy Garden on BTS Main Road and near Indira Canteen in Hombegowda Nagar. In Shantinagar division, cleaning operation was carried from the major stormwater drain on Bannerghatta Road up to Hosur Main Road on both sides. In CV Raman Nagar division, it covered Philips Millennium to Swami Vivekananda Metro Station on both sides and from Swami Vivekananda Metro Station up to Tin Factory.

Wet and dry waste, plastic, discarded furniture and other debris were cleared. Corporation officials said unauthorised shops and other encroachments along footpaths were removed.