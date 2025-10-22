BJP MLAs need not worry, infrastructure funds will be in their kitty: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that he will not discriminate against BJP MLAs in allocation of funds for development projects across the state.

Speaking after launching work on a Rs 58.44-crore white topping and road development project in Chickpet ward of Gandhinagar Assembly constituency here, Siddaramaiah hit out at Opposition BJP stating that a Rs 11,300-crore grant announced by the NDA government at the Centre for various development projects in the city has not been released. The Centre has also not released the GST share of Rs 15,000 crore.

He criticised the BJP leaders from the state for not pressuring the Centre to release the promised funds. The Modi government announced Rs 11,400 crore as a special grant for various development projects in Bengaluru. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman announced Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project.