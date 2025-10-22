Live-in couple dies by suicide in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A couple from Odisha was found dead in their house in Kallubalu village in Jigani police station limits, on Monday night. They were reportedly in a live-in relationship and were employed in a private housekeeping company for the past three months.

As both remained unresponsive for two days, and a foul smell started emanating, neighbours who worked in the same company broke the window glass and found Seema hanging and Rakesh lying on the floor. The deceased are Seema Nayak (25) and Rakesh Patra (23), who had been living with a friend in a rented house on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

A police officer said preliminary investigations revealed that after consuming alcohol, Patra and Seema used to have frequent arguments over money. On Friday, after the couple had a heated argument, their friend left for another friend’s house. Later, the duo reportedly fought over something again before going to sleep.

“After some time, Rakesh hanged himself with a dupatta from the ceiling fan. It is suspected that Seema woke up at midnight, found Rakesh hanging, and cut the dupatta to save him. On realising that he was dead, she used the same dupatta to hang herself,” the officer said. The bodies were sent for postmortem. The exact reason is not yet known, but it is suspected that a quarrel over financial issues led Rakesh to take the extreme step. A case of unnatural death was registered at Jigani police station.