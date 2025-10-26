Bengaluru prison warder held for smuggling phone inside jail

BENGALURU: In a shocking breach of prison security, a warder at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison was arrested for allegedly smuggling a mobile phone, concealed in his undergarments, into the jail to pass it on to a murder-accused in exchange for money.

The accused, Amar Pranje (29), from Kalaburagi, has been working as a warder since 2019. The police said that during a routine security check on October 23, he tried to evade frisking after being asked to remove his belt. A search led to the recovery of the smartphone and two earphones hidden in his undergarments.

He was arrested after the prison authorities filed a case against him. He was booked under Section 42 of the Karnataka Prisons Act and Section 323 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Preliminary investigation revealed that he had returned from leave a month ago and was supplying phones to inmates.

This is the latest in a series of breaches at the Bengaluru Central Prison. A warder was caught recently smuggling drugs and a contract-based psychologist was booked for carrying a phone inside. In another incident, a murder-accused inmate celebrated his birthday inside the prison, leading to the suspension of several officials.