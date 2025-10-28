Two Bengaluru cops suspended over sexual harassment, cheating allegations

BENGALURU: A police inspector and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to Devara Jeevanahalli (DJ Halli) police station have been suspended over allegations of sexual harassment.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Tuesday, City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said inspector Sunil HB and ASI Prakash were suspended after an FIR was registered at Govindapura police station on Friday. The case has been transferred to Peenya police as the alleged incident took place in an apartment there.

A 36-year-old beautician recently filed a complaint with DG & IGP MA Saleem, alleging that Sunil befriended her a year ago on the pretext of helping her in a case. He was in a relationship with her after promising to marry her. ASI Prakash, who learnt about their relationship, reportedly demanded sexual favours from her.

A senior police officer said that the accused were booked under Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means), 75 (sexual harassment), and other Sections of BNS. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.